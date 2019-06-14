Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN NOBLE MCCONNELL JR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN NOBLE MCCONNELL, JR. On June 10th, 2019, the McConnell Family tragically lost their beloved husband, father, and grandfather due to a tragic airplane accident. The world lost a visionary business leader, community supporter, and philanthropist. John Noble McConnell, Jr. was born on April 11th, 1939, in Evanston, IL to Betty and John N. McConnell, Sr. The oldest of four children, John spent his childhood in Evanston, IL. His summers at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, provided the ideal playground for his insatiable curiosity and engendered his love of the landscape, culture, and native people of the American Southwest. Throughout his entire life, John possessed boundless energy and loved getting to know people. John was a highly-principled man; he absorbed values from a wide range of reading and experiences throughout his life. He graduated from Princeton University in 1961, and joined the Navy, where he attended officer candidate school and later the Naval Justice School. He served as a Lieutenant Communications Officer on the U.S. Eversole DD789. As a young businessman in Chicago, John met the love of his life, Marilyn Poehler, a Senior at Northwestern University. John and Marilyn married on June 22, 1963, a union that lasted 56 years and provided a loving and stable home for their children, John "Jay" McConnell and Laura McConnell Perin. In 1972, John and Marilyn moved their young family to Kansas City, where he took the position of National Sales Manager at Labconco Corporation, led by Chairman and dear friend, Redman "Red" Callaway. John and Marilyn bought the house of their dreams, where they still live today. John's visionary leadership, natural ability to build relationships, and authentic interest in every single Labconco associate and customer helped establish the company as a leader in the laboratory products industry. He became President in 1980, a position he held until transitioning to Chairman Emeritus in 2000. John cherished all of the roles and responsibilities he had at Labconco, and cared deeply for its people. John McConnell was a seeker. He loved people and wanted them to succeed. He enjoyed meeting everyone in the room and knowing what made them tick. He was intrigued by people, and appreciated the knowledge and insight others added to conversations and communities. An avid pilot, fisherman and reader, John also loved travel and adventure. Through it all, Marilyn was his constant companion and biggest supporter. John considered Marilyn his best friend. They had an incredible 56 years together. For all the ways that John will be celebrated, his true and most treasured legacy will be his family. He was their leader, organizer, and Eagle Scout guide through every turn in life. John's genuine zeal for people, his vivacious nature, and his generosity of time, talent, and resources will be his legacy passed down to his children and grandchildren. His friends know he was quite humble relative to his many accomplishments and achievements. In truth, he was larger than life. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn; their two children, John "Jay" McConnell (Anne), Laura Perin (Reuben); and their six grandchildren; Leah, John IV, Matt and Michael McConnell, and Spencer "Red" and Ben Perin. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles McConnell, Janey McConnell Harris and Chris McConnell. Services will take place at 3 pm on Thursday, June 20 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. Marilyn and John were happily and actively involved in many volunteer and philanthropic organizations across the country, especially in their home communities of Kansas City, Missouri; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Vero Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the following: Youth Entrepreneurs 4111 E. 37th Street N., Suite D101 Wichita, KS 67220

JOHN NOBLE MCCONNELL, JR. On June 10th, 2019, the McConnell Family tragically lost their beloved husband, father, and grandfather due to a tragic airplane accident. The world lost a visionary business leader, community supporter, and philanthropist. John Noble McConnell, Jr. was born on April 11th, 1939, in Evanston, IL to Betty and John N. McConnell, Sr. The oldest of four children, John spent his childhood in Evanston, IL. His summers at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, provided the ideal playground for his insatiable curiosity and engendered his love of the landscape, culture, and native people of the American Southwest. Throughout his entire life, John possessed boundless energy and loved getting to know people. John was a highly-principled man; he absorbed values from a wide range of reading and experiences throughout his life. He graduated from Princeton University in 1961, and joined the Navy, where he attended officer candidate school and later the Naval Justice School. He served as a Lieutenant Communications Officer on the U.S. Eversole DD789. As a young businessman in Chicago, John met the love of his life, Marilyn Poehler, a Senior at Northwestern University. John and Marilyn married on June 22, 1963, a union that lasted 56 years and provided a loving and stable home for their children, John "Jay" McConnell and Laura McConnell Perin. In 1972, John and Marilyn moved their young family to Kansas City, where he took the position of National Sales Manager at Labconco Corporation, led by Chairman and dear friend, Redman "Red" Callaway. John and Marilyn bought the house of their dreams, where they still live today. John's visionary leadership, natural ability to build relationships, and authentic interest in every single Labconco associate and customer helped establish the company as a leader in the laboratory products industry. He became President in 1980, a position he held until transitioning to Chairman Emeritus in 2000. John cherished all of the roles and responsibilities he had at Labconco, and cared deeply for its people. John McConnell was a seeker. He loved people and wanted them to succeed. He enjoyed meeting everyone in the room and knowing what made them tick. He was intrigued by people, and appreciated the knowledge and insight others added to conversations and communities. An avid pilot, fisherman and reader, John also loved travel and adventure. Through it all, Marilyn was his constant companion and biggest supporter. John considered Marilyn his best friend. They had an incredible 56 years together. For all the ways that John will be celebrated, his true and most treasured legacy will be his family. He was their leader, organizer, and Eagle Scout guide through every turn in life. John's genuine zeal for people, his vivacious nature, and his generosity of time, talent, and resources will be his legacy passed down to his children and grandchildren. His friends know he was quite humble relative to his many accomplishments and achievements. In truth, he was larger than life. He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn; their two children, John "Jay" McConnell (Anne), Laura Perin (Reuben); and their six grandchildren; Leah, John IV, Matt and Michael McConnell, and Spencer "Red" and Ben Perin. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles McConnell, Janey McConnell Harris and Chris McConnell. Services will take place at 3 pm on Thursday, June 20 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS. Marilyn and John were happily and actively involved in many volunteer and philanthropic organizations across the country, especially in their home communities of Kansas City, Missouri; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Vero Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the following: Youth Entrepreneurs 4111 E. 37th Street N., Suite D101 Wichita, KS 67220 www.youthentrepreneurs.org Kauffmann Center for the Performing Arts 1601 Broadway Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64108 www.kauffmancenter.org The Mayo Clinic Department of Development 200 First Street Rochester, MN 55905 www.mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at WWW.Johnsoncountychapel.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 16 to June 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close