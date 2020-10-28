JOHN R. MCINTIREJohn (Jack) R. McIntire, 88, died at Presbyterian Santa Fe Hospital on October 19, 2020. He was born January 5, 1932 in Chicago, IL, the son of D. Gilbert and Pauline (Weber) McIntire. John was greatly loved by all who knew him as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, fellow church member, musician, and hospital administrator.John graduated from Leo High School and then Loyola University in Chicago, IL. After starting a family and working as a hospital administrator, he earned his MBA from University of Chicago. John is a US Army veteran of the Korean War.In 1954, John married Carmela Ruggero who always called him 'Jack'. Carmela passed away in 2014. They had four children – Joseph (Meri), John, Paul, and Ann Marie (Phyllis Wojchik). Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.In 2016, John married Doreen Viverito in Santa Fe, NM where they lived overlooking the mountains and watching evening sunsets.John's career was in hospital administration where he worked tirelessly to provide medical care for everyone – a firm believer in healthcare as a right. He worked for the State of Illinois Department of Health and then as hospital administrator at Passavant Hospital (now Northwestern), University of Chicago Hospitals, and St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital (Ann Arbor, MI). He became CEO at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital (Detroit) and went on to build and run the Samaritan Health Center in Detroit. Finally, he was CEO at the Carondelet Health System in Minneapolis/St. Paul. In 1970, John and family moved to London, England where John worked as a hospital administrator on a one-year exchange program for the prestigious St. Thomas' Hospital and England's National Health System.An accomplished jazz musician, Jack was a drummer/percussionist who played professionally on and off through his lifetime. While married and getting his MBA degree, John supported his growing family by playing professionally at weddings, bar mitzvahs, and clubs all over the Chicagoland area. He enjoyed playing musicals as well. He was most proud of the Clinton Avenue Trio, a working jazz group that he formed with his daughter Ann Marie. In his later years, he played marimba at St. Anne's Sunday church services in Santa Fe and made great friends with the church choir and fellow musicians.Due to the current epidemic environment, there will be a gravesite service at the National Cemetery for a limited number of invited family and friends on Friday, October 30, at 2:15 p.m. He will be buried with military honors. There will be no visitation or funeral service, but the family will plan a celebration of John McIntire's life next year and invite all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephen's Human Services in Minneapolis, MN or the Sister Yvonne Gellise Fund for Permanent Supportive Housing in Ann Arbor, MI.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032