JOHN R. NASH John R. Nash, 79 of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 while surrounded by his family. John is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Sophia Elizabeth Nash, his beautiful wife of 43 years, Connie, step-sons Jet and Mark Pierce and brother Ray Nash. John is survived by his daughter, Melinda Sophia Salazar and special grandsons and best friends Antonio, Johnathan and Niko Salazar, sons John Jr. and Fredrick Ray Nash, step-son Grant Pierce, brother George Nash and multiple grandchildren and friends. We invite you to celebrate John's life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the home of Melinda Salazar, 4516 Solecito Loop, Santa Fe, NM, 505-501-9577. A special thank you to Connie Lucero and Jessica Garcia for their love and support during this difficult time.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 6 to June 7, 2019