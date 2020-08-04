JOHN RICHARD HALL JOHN RICHARD HALL, 66, a resident of Santa Fe, finished his race and went home to meet his Savior on August 1, 2020. Public visitation will begin Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Victory Faith Church in Espa¤ola. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at Victory Faith Church. The family of John Richard Hall has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espa¤ola Valley 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com