JOHN VINCENT BARRACO John Vincent Barraco, 63, passed away April 2, 2020 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. John was born in Freeport, New York and is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Klement (San Diego) and Dorothea Barraco Hetnar (Edward) (Camillus) and a niece, Emma Hetnar (Alvin) (Seattle). He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Santina Barraco. He graduated from SUNY Oswego with a teaching degree and moved to Santa Fe to begin his teaching career. He was teaching at the Pablo Roybal Elementary School in Pojoaque Valley. John was an avid fan of music. He played the accordion, piano, guitar, at times performed at open mike nights and made two YouTube videos. He loved following DSO and attending their concerts as well as other artists. He hosted a radio show sharing his insight into the musicians and music he loved. John also loved traveling and travelled every February for his birthday. He had visited over 50 countries and shared beautiful pictures and great stories from his travels. When he turned 30, he travelled for a year around the world to celebrate. He was proud of his Italian heritage, loved his relatives from Marsala, Sicily and stayed connected with them. John will be remembered as a special person living his life as he chose, a loving brother, caring uncle, good friend, and hardworking coworker. His students and coworkers, his family and friends will miss his kindness, sense of humor, and his musical and teaching ability.

