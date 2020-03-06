JOHN WEIR SINGLETON, M.D. John Weir Singleton, M.D. died quietly at home on February 3, 2020 in the presence of his family after a brief illness. He was a loving husband and father, physician, researcher, and celebrated teacher in the fields of gastroenterology and medical student education, an engaged and beloved member of the community wherever he went, and a lifelong enthusiast of the outdoors in the West. Born in Denver in 1931, John graduated as valedictorian from East High School, summa cum laude from Yale College, and third in his class at Harvard Medical School. John met his wife of sixty years, Louise, in Boston during his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. They returned to Denver in 1962, where John was a practicing physician and enjoyed a forty-five year career at the University of Colorado School of Medicine as Professor of Medicine and Dean for Faculty Affairs. John was a globally recognized clinician, gastroenterologist, and expert on Crohn's disease. He coordinated the landmark National Cooperative Crohn's Disease Study that validated the outcome measure used to assess Crohn's disease therapy. After retiring, John and Louise moved to Santa Fe, NM, where they lived for over ten years as active lovers of the arts and their community. John served breakfast in the park to the homeless every Wednesday for over a decade. He was an elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, served on the Pro Musica Board of Directors, and sang with Coro Santa Fe. John was an expert skier and fly fisherman. He trekked in Nepal and backpacked in the Rockies with family and friends. He loved scuba diving and played the oboe. When he retired, he learned to fly and enjoyed flying over New Mexico countryside. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his four children; John (Rob), Martha, David, and William; and seven grandchildren. A Service of Gratitude will be held March 21 at 11:00 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Santa Fe Pro Musica, 1512 Pacheco Street, #D201, Santa Fe, NM 87505 or by calling Lydia Mil , Director of Donor Services, 505-373-2338.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020