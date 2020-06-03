JOHNNIE JAMES PADILLA SR. Johnnie James Padilla Sr. was called to heaven on June 2, 2020. He was 76 years young, born on April 2, 1944 to Vicente and Tomasita Padilla. Johnnie was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico and moved to California in 1963 when he married his childhood sweetheart Gerry. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum Can Plant in Torrance, California after 30 years of service. In 2006 they moved back home to Cuyamungue, New Mexico where he spent the remaining years of his life taking care of his babies (the animals). He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Edna Ortiz and Rose Marquez. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Padilla, his children Joan Sanchez (Martin) Veronica Nordstrom (Mike) John James Padilla Jr. (Rochielle), grandchildren, Armando V. Macias (Danielle) Elaina Kloecker (Roger) Marlisa Nordstrom, Christina Padilla, Alicia Sanchez, Amorie Padilla, John James Padilla III, Matthew Padilla, great-grandchildren, Kenley, Maverick, and Savanna Kloecker and soon to be Ryker Johnnie Macias, brothers Tomas Padilla (Virginia) and Tino Padilla (Mary). A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.