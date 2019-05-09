Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny "Frogs" Archuleta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNNY FROGS ARCHULETA Johnny "Frogs" Archuleta, 43. A resident of Santa Fe passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Johnny was preceded in death by his Father Johnny Vigil, Grandparents: Ray and Clara Archuleta and Alfredo Delgado, Uncles: Joe Vigil, Junior, Mark & Matthew Delgado, Aunt Irene Villas and Niece Brianna Garcia. Johnny was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan always sporting that big blue star. If you didn't see him wearing Cowboy blue you would see him wearing Laker purple. Johnny enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping and spending time with his friends and family. Johnny is survived by his Mother: Diane Hernandez (Greg), Children: Lisa Marie, Miguel, Trend, Shane, Asel, Angelica, Jasmine, Candy and Daphney. Grandchildren: Diego & Audri. Grandmother Mela Siblings: Berlinda (Nick), Jerry, Manuel, Carol and Bobby (Tina) Nieces and Nephews: Jose, Sabrina, Adrianna, Alize, Dominic, Augustine, Jeremiah, Andres, Miguel, Isaiah, Antonio, Juanito, Amado, Azariah, Amelia, Marizah, Uncles: Eddie (Gloria) Johnny, Jerry, Paul. Aunts: Cindy (Miguel) and Becky (Joe) and so many other relative and friends. Public visitation will begin on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Santa Maria de La Paz. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Santa Maria de La Paz, burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Hernandez and Jose Delgado.

