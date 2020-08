Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNNY M. ROYBAL Johnny M. Roybal, 76, lifelong resident of Tesuque, NM went to gamble with the angels on Monday August 10, 2020. During his free time, he enjoyed watching his favorite football team the 49ers, and socializing at Camel Rock Casino. He will be missed by all. As per his request there will be no services.



