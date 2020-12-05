1/
JOHNSON STACEY SANDERS

1950 – DECEMBER 2, 2020

Stacey Sanders Johnson passed away from Dementia. Stacey died with her husband Matt (Matthew) Johnson by her side in Naples, Florida.
Stacey was born here in Santa Fe in 1950 and lived in Santa Fe until 1989. Stacey was the daughter of longtime Santa Fe resident Alison Sanders and sister to present Santa Fe residents Eric Sanders and Stephen Sanders.
Her family and friends will spread her ashes in the Rocky Mountain wilderness as soon as circumstances allow. Stacey brought much joy and excitement to so many who will miss her dearly.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
