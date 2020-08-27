JOLENE A. MONTANO Jolene A. Montano, 33, passed away on August 23, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1986 in Santa Fe, NM to Rebecca Sena and Roland Montano. She is survived by her daughter, Jolee M. Archibeque; father, Roland Montano; mother, Rebecca M. Sena and brother, Ceasar R. Montano. Jolene was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She touched the hearts of everyone she met. She will remain forever in our hearts and on our minds. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe located at 417 Agua Fria, Santa Fe, NM 87501 with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers, Eliseo S. Martinez and Esperanza Sena. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com