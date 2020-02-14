JOLYN E. SANCHEZ Jolyn Elena Sanchez was born in Santa Fe, NM on October 20, 1955. She passed away on February 12, 2020 after a short illness. Jolyn trained search and rescue dogs with East Mountain K9, New Mexico Working K9, and High Desert K9 and was a fifteen year employee of the NM Department of Transportation. Jolyn was a highly intelligent and passionate person and a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love and commitment to her children and grandchildren was immeasurable. Jolyn was also the consummate "big sister" and mentored many with her wise and direct counsel. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Enrique and Benigna Sanchez and Manuel and Refugio Pacheco; her father, Jose Juan Sanchez; her son, Ryan Patterson; and her grandson, Mikey Patterson. Jolyn is survived by her mother, Celine "Shirley" Pacheco Sanchez; her son, C. Michael Patterson II; her grandchildren, Jalen Patterson and Amaiah Patterson; and her younger siblings; Jose, Marie, Michael (Leonard), Lydia, Ted, Angelo, Benigna (Aimee), and Gabrielle. Friends and Family are invited to gather to remember Jolyn on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505)989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020