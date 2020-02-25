Santa Fe New Mexican

JONATHAN A. CHAVEZ (1989 - 2020)
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss......our deepest..."
    - Dennis & Annette Womack
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light
417 E Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light
417 E Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens
Obituary
JONATHAN A. CHAVEZ JUNE 10, 1989 ~ FEBRUARY 22, 2020 Viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM following Interment at 1:00 p.m. at Rivera Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Reception at F.O.P. Please refer to Rivera's website: riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 26, 2020
