JORDAN KENT DAVIS, M.D. Jordan Kent Davis, M.D., gently passed on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was 85. Born in Staten Island, New York, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wagner College. He then moved to Birmingham, Alabama, to attend the University of Alabama Medical School where he embarked on a successful career as a Neurosurgeon. Dr. Davis truly loved his career of 50 years; it was his passion. He met his beloved wife, Gale Patricia Wiseman, his first month of practice in Miami, Florida. They were married 52 years. Jordan his survived by his wife, Gale Patricia Davis, R.N., M.S. Psychology/Art Therapy and Artist; their son, Dr. Randall Davis, M.D.; daughter, Beth Merrill Davis, Actor/Comedian, and daughter, Jules Blaine Davis, Kitchen Healer. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Sarah Carter Davis, M.D.; grandchildren, Lily Davis, Ben Davis, and Ella Davis; son-in-law, Joshua Fischer; and grandchildren, Ocean Fischer and Beauty Fischer. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Beit Tikva Temple, 2230 Old Pecos Trail at 1:00pm. Call (505) 820-2991 for further information. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 7, 2019