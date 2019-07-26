JOSE' RAUL (RABS) GONZALEZ Passed away early on Tueday, July 23, 2019 after a 15 month battle with cancer. Born June 12, 1946 to Diego and Rita Gonzalez of Santa Fe.He is survived by brother Don Diego(Corine), sister Dolores McCulloch (Bernard), nephews and nieces: Barney, Dondi, Gavin, John, Tirzah, Maya, Amy and Gabe. Grandnephews and nieces: Chris, Maddie, Jamie, Callie, Joaquin, Raquel, Sierra, Savina, Maya and Gabe.Great- grandnephews Dillon and Jameson. He is also survived by many good friends and neighbors who along with family members will miss him dearly. Rabs was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe where he enjoyed many kinds of employment yet his true passions were building, woodworking, carving and water conservation.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 28, 2019