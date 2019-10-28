Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE A. MONTOYA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE A. MONTOYA Jose A. Montoya, 79, a resident of Santa Fe, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Jose was preceded in death his parents Santiago and Virginia Montoya; in-laws Fernando and Frances Pe¤a; daughter Gloria, granddaughter Mona, and grandson Billy Jose is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Rosita Montoya; daughter Shirley Montoya; 1 grandson; 2 granddaughters; 3 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter; plus many nephews and nieces he considered his own. Recitation of the holy rosary, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. both will take place at St. Anne's Church. Burial after Mass at Rosario Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Chris Montoya, Melvin Martinez, Henry Marquez, Ray Pe¤a, Lino Velasquez and Mike Chavez. The family of Jose A. Montoya has entrusted the care of their beloved one to Avista Cremation and Burial of the city of Santa Fe.

