JOSE A. MONTOYA Jose A. Montoya, 79, a resident of Santa Fe, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Jose was preceded in death his parents Santiago and Virginia Montoya; in-laws Fernando and Frances Pe¤a; daughter Gloria, granddaughter Mona, and grandson Billy Jose is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Rosita Montoya; daughter Shirley Montoya; 1 grandson; 2 granddaughters; 3 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter; plus many nephews and nieces he considered his own. Recitation of the holy rosary, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. both will take place at St. Anne's Church. Burial after Mass at Rosario Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Chris Montoya, Melvin Martinez, Henry Marquez, Ray Pe¤a, Lino Velasquez and Mike Chavez. The family of Jose A. Montoya has entrusted the care of their beloved one to Avista Cremation and Burial of the city of Santa Fe.