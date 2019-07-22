Santa Fe New Mexican

JOSE ANASTICIO TACHO GARCIA 2-3-1941 - 7-20-2019 Tacho passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pajarito, NM to Doroteo I and Conferina Garcia, and wife of 38 years Esther who preceded him in death. Visitation for Tacho will be on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe with the recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 9:00 am at the San Isidro Catholic Church 3552 Agua Fria Street. Interment immediately following mass at Rosario Cemetery. Please visit Tacho's on-line guest register at www.RIVERSIDEFUNERALS.COM. Services entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, 3232 Cerrillos Road (505)395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 23 to July 24, 2019
