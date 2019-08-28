Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE ARSENIO GONZALES. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE ARSENIO (ARCHIE) GONZALES (1939-2019) AND THERESA (ORTIZ) GONZALES (1944-2014) JOSE ARSENIO (ARCHIE) GONZALES, 80, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2019. He was born in Santa Fe, NM on April 27, 1939 to Miguel and Josefita Gonzales. He was preceded in death by his wife, THERESA (ORTIZ) GONZALES, 70, on December 2, 2014. Theresa was born on January 2, 1944, in Santa Fe, NM to Abelino and Sofronia (Silva) Ortiz. Jose (better known as Archie to his friends) and Theresa were the owners and operators of Puerta's De Santa Fe which has been in business for over 45 years in the Agua Fria Village. Archie enjoyed singing in the church choirs of various churches in Santa Fe including the Guadalupe and St. Anne's church. He attended church weekly and every day during lent and participated in the Procession of La Conquistadors every year. He was also in the New Mexico National Guard, and he was one of the first men who responded to the prison riot in 1980. He served from 1956 to 1992 where he retired as Chief Warrant Officer III. Archie was a wonderful father who worked very hard at his business to care for his family - day and night. Theresa enjoyed shopping and (years ago) loved going to Tom Young's Health Spa. She loved feeding and taking care of the birds outside and, of course, her family. She was a wonderful and caring mother who was there for her family every day and every step of the way. Together, they brought up their sons and daughter to also work very hard and care about their family more than anything. They created great lives for themselves and their children. Both of them will be missed more than they will ever know. We love you mom and dad. They are survived by their sons Gabriel Gonzales and Roland Gonzales and their daughter Rachel Gonzales. Theresa is also survived by her sisters Angie McGrath of Albuquerque, NM and Elvie Romero of California. She also adored her two nieces - Esper Roybal and Connie Alarid as well as her sister-in-law, Della Gonzales (deceased). Archie is also survived by his sister in law Ruth, niece Valerie, nephew Carlos, and lots of other family members. Archie and Theresa will be buried together at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 07:00 pm at St. Anne's Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Church followed by interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Pall bearers will include his very best of friends Ray Sweeney, Sef Valdez, Eric Valdez, David Storch, Carlos Gonzales, and Sonny Salazar. Honorary pallbearers are Armando Carrillo and Antonio Gonzales. Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 505-395-9150 www.

JOSE ARSENIO (ARCHIE) GONZALES (1939-2019) AND THERESA (ORTIZ) GONZALES (1944-2014) JOSE ARSENIO (ARCHIE) GONZALES, 80, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2019. He was born in Santa Fe, NM on April 27, 1939 to Miguel and Josefita Gonzales. He was preceded in death by his wife, THERESA (ORTIZ) GONZALES, 70, on December 2, 2014. Theresa was born on January 2, 1944, in Santa Fe, NM to Abelino and Sofronia (Silva) Ortiz. Jose (better known as Archie to his friends) and Theresa were the owners and operators of Puerta's De Santa Fe which has been in business for over 45 years in the Agua Fria Village. Archie enjoyed singing in the church choirs of various churches in Santa Fe including the Guadalupe and St. Anne's church. He attended church weekly and every day during lent and participated in the Procession of La Conquistadors every year. He was also in the New Mexico National Guard, and he was one of the first men who responded to the prison riot in 1980. He served from 1956 to 1992 where he retired as Chief Warrant Officer III. Archie was a wonderful father who worked very hard at his business to care for his family - day and night. Theresa enjoyed shopping and (years ago) loved going to Tom Young's Health Spa. She loved feeding and taking care of the birds outside and, of course, her family. She was a wonderful and caring mother who was there for her family every day and every step of the way. Together, they brought up their sons and daughter to also work very hard and care about their family more than anything. They created great lives for themselves and their children. Both of them will be missed more than they will ever know. We love you mom and dad. They are survived by their sons Gabriel Gonzales and Roland Gonzales and their daughter Rachel Gonzales. Theresa is also survived by her sisters Angie McGrath of Albuquerque, NM and Elvie Romero of California. She also adored her two nieces - Esper Roybal and Connie Alarid as well as her sister-in-law, Della Gonzales (deceased). Archie is also survived by his sister in law Ruth, niece Valerie, nephew Carlos, and lots of other family members. Archie and Theresa will be buried together at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 07:00 pm at St. Anne's Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Church followed by interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 pm. Pall bearers will include his very best of friends Ray Sweeney, Sef Valdez, Eric Valdez, David Storch, Carlos Gonzales, and Sonny Salazar. Honorary pallbearers are Armando Carrillo and Antonio Gonzales. Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 505-395-9150 www. RIVERSIDEFUNERALS.COM Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close