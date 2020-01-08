Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Cecilio (Cecil) Montoya. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE CECILIO MONTOYA (CECIL) Jose Cecilio Montoya (Cecil), went to be with The Lord on December 17, 2019, 4 days after his 89th birthday. Cecil was born in Santa Fe on December 13, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Gonzales, his parents, Marcos and Maria Luz Montoya and brother and sisters, Carmen Bushey (Walter), Irene Bailey (Maron), Roman Montoya (Pauline), sister-in-law, Corine Montoya, his grandparents, Jose Cecilio and Marriana Caballero, and Valentin and Amalia Montoya. Cecil is survived by a brother, John Montoya, and many nieces and nephews. Cecil retired from the Los Alamos Labs. He previously worked for Motorola, AEC, KQED in San Francisco, CA. Cecil was a brilliant man and was fluent in five languages. He was very knowledgeable and loved listening to classical music. He died not knowing that one of his Caballero ancestors, was a friend of Leonardo Da Vinci. Funeral services are scheduled for January 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Santuario de Guadalupe Catholic Church, 100 S. Guadalupe St. Burial with full Military Honors, will follow at the Santa Fe National cemetery at 11:15 am. Reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 12, 2020

