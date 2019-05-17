Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE ELEVEO ROYBAL. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE ELEVEO ROYBAL JANUARY 7, 1923 - MAY 13, 2019 Jose Eleveo Roybal, 96, passed on to join our Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019. Jose was born on January 7, 1923 in Embudo, NM to Antonio and Margarita Roybal. Jose is survived by his daughters; Margaret (Louis), Lorraine (George); daughter-in-laws, Mary and Yolanda; six grandchildren - Jeannette (Paul), Jennifer, Jessica, Michael (Tomasita), Carolyn and Ashley; seven great grandchildren; Devonne (Antonio), Jaron, Elijah, Marissa, Alyssa, Damian and Mark; and two great-great grandchildren; Rosalie and Isabela. He is preceded in death by his wife Carlota; three sons, Phillip, Julian and Andrew; mother Margarita Roybal and father Antonio Roybal; brothers Juan Antonio, Daniel, Adelaido, Gregorio, Julian (Christian Brother - Bernardo), Eloy, Augustine, Pedro, and Carlos; sisters, Eleanor, Criselda and Josefina. Jose Eleveo was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved being a servant of the Catholic Church. Jose was one of the first parishioners to sign up for the Adoration Chapel back in 1998, where he served for nearly 20 years. He worked 33 years for the United States Postal Service and served his country during World War II. He was such a special and important member of our family and he will be deeply missed. Viewing will be held at 6:00 pm, followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe. On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, a Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 1:00 pm followed by a reception at 2:30 at the Berardinelli Reception Hall. Burial will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

