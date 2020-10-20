JOSE GONZALES



Jose Gonzales passed away on October 12th 2020 at home with family by his side, and at peace from natural causes. At 89, he lived a full and blessed life. He was born to Porfiria and Alejandro Gonzales in his family's home on Agua Fria Street in Santa Fe, NM on February 4th 1931. Jose leaves behind his wife Maria, of 70 years and seven children, Jose Roberto, Mary Jo, Ricardo, David, Reuben, Daniel, and Marco, and 22 grandchildren.

Jose graduated Cum Laude from the College of Santa with a B.A. in Spanish and Business. He served as a Sargent in the United States Marine Corp with the 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. He served three years in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat. He was honored to portray Don Diego De Vargas in 1962. Most of his professional career he was a community banker. Jose started as a teller and worked his way up, over a thirty year career to serve as Vice President of Santa Fe National and First National Banks and later as President of El Pueblo State and United Southwest National Bank, which in 1976, was the first commercial solar bank in the United States, owned and operated by Hispanics. He helped several individuals, families, and businesses realize their dreams. His passion was helping people. When he retired he went back to his roots of playing music, working on his beloved home and property in Santa Fe, and helping family as needed.

A rosary will be held at Berardinelli Mortuary on Wednesday October 21st at 6 p.m. A mass will be held at the Saint Francis Basilica on Thursday October 22nd at 11 a.m. Following these services the funeral will be held at the National Cemetery at 1:30. Due to COVID only 25 will be able to attend the funeral. Primarily the immediate family.







