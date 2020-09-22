JOSE MARGARITO MONTOYA The Lord took this loving man, Jose Margarito Montoya, by the hand into his heavenly home on September 13, 2020 after 94 productive years on this Earth. We honor those gone before him, beloved son, Leonard L. Montoya; former wife and the first love of his life, Marie Pita Lopez Montoya of Cuarteles; parents, Teresita and Procopio Montoya of La Puebla; sister, Mena (Filadelphio) Romero; brothers, Willie Montoya (Florence) of Tooele, UT; Eppie Montoya (Margaret) of Pueblo, CO; Sam Montoya of Santa Fe, John P. Montoya of La Puebla; and partner and last love of his life, Mary Lou Martinez of San Pedro. His surviving children are, Lilliemae G. Ortiz of Santa Fe, and Gerald Wheeler and wife Michelle of Ojo Caliente; four beautiful grandchildren he was so proud of and loved very much, Nicole Ortiz Scheller and husband Jesse of Denver, CO; Nicholas Thomas Ortiz and partner Karyn Nyholm of Dallas, TX; Vicente Manuelito Montoya Quintana and wife Anisa of Santa Fe; Gregg Wayne Montoya Quintana of Albuquerque, and six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Liana, Benicio, Dylan, Gregory, and Kaydence. Also, two sweet sisters-in-law, Josie Montoya of Santa Fe and Helen Montoya of La Puebla; former daughter-in-law, Diane Woodson Quintana and former son-in-law, Ricardo V. Ortiz. Jose was an educated and well-disciplined man graduating from Santa Cruz High School, and then receiving a two year accounting certificate from the New Mexico School of Commerce in Albuquerque. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II enlisting in May of 1944 and serving with Company C, 262nd Infantry until June 1946. As a rifleman in the Infantry and Quartermaster Corps, he assisted in capturing and holding enemy positions in the European Theater. He received three overseas service bars, the Theater Campaign Ribbon with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Victory Ribbon (Germany). Early in his career, he worked for the Los Alamos Pass Office and subsequently for the Atomic Energy Commission. While working in Los Alamos, because of his compact size, he was affectionately known as "Little Joe." At the Atomic Energy Commission, Jose was an armed security guard and worked the graveyard shift. After retiring from the AEC, he continued building his private accounting/income tax preparation business at his home in La Puebla and grew it into the full-time occupation which he worked for over 50 years. Jose was truly a kind, humble, and extremely patient, hard working man who always had a smile to share. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of a formal rosary, due to coronavirus, we kindly ask you pray for the repose of Jose's soul in the silence of your heart. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz. Masks are required. Private burial following at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers, Nicholas T. Ortiz, Vicente Quintana, Gregg Quintana, Jesse Scheller, Randy Montoya, Roger Montoya, Johnny Montoya, Tommy Montoya, Issac Romero, Manny Martinez, and Goddaughters, Suzette Montoya Sornborger and Yvonne Martinez. The family of Jose M. Montoya has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 - www.devargasfuneral.com