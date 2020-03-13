Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Ologio "Joe" Gonzales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE 'JOE' OLOGIO GONZALES Jose 'Joe' Ologio Gonzales, 98, born to Salvador and Francisca Gonzales on March 11, 1922 in Ca¤oncito, NM, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on March 11, 2020 (his 98th birthday!) in the presence of his wife, Priscilla and beloved family. Joe was a proud WWII Army veteran who honorably served our country; training at Ft. Bliss, TX in 1946, serving 3 years in England before returning to the U.S. Palliative Care. Joe was recently preceded in death by his beloved brother, Agapito Gonzales. Joe is survived by his wife, Priscilla and her family; his step-daughter, Jo Lynn Devine, (Gary); and grandson, Joshua of Oregon; granddaughter, Veronica (Gabriel Williams) and great-granddaughter, Alexzandria of Colorado; his step-son, John Torrez, (Alice) and grand-daughter, Amanda of Colorado; and his grandson, John 'JT' Torrez; beloved niece, Barbara Sandoval, (Jerry) and family of Raton; beloved cousin, Jenny Baker of Los Lunas; one sister, Antonia Gonzales of Santa Fe; and niece, Eloisa Michel (Butch) and family; beloved nephews, Billy Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, and their families and many more beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; special neighbors and friends John and Lynette Wallner, Lillian Cordova and husband. A special thank you to his amazing Hospice nurses and the many wonderful nursing staff at Alliance Joe will be greatly missed for his gentle, simple kindness, his positive, contagious trusting and giving spirit, his patience and strong will to live an honest life of service to God, country, family, friends, and strangers, and finally his ability to easily make us smile with a story, a joke or a song. Joe IS and will ALWAYS be the definition of a life well LIVED! In his famous words for everything: "Mira que bonito." Yes Joe, being a part of your life was very bonito!! And we will always heed your advice: "En esta vida hay que tener paciencia." Until we meet again. Joe's celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. A burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where Joe will receive full military honors. Pallbearers will be Gary Devine, Robert Gonzales, Billy Gonzales, John Wallner, Joshua Perea, and John 'JT' Torrez. Honorary pallbearers will be Gabriel Williams and Tommy Sandoval. "God called your name so softly, that only you could hear, and no one heard the footsteps, of angels drawing near, it broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home." Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.

