Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE PATRICIO (PAT) MONTOYA JR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE PATRICIO (PAT) MONTOYA JR. Jose Patricio (Pat) Montoya Jr. age 90 passed on to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents, Patricio and Ernestina Montoya Sr., in-laws David and Bernadita Lucero, brother, Joe and sister, Sue Sosa. He is survived by his wife, Donna Montoya; son, Richard and Sabine Montoya; daughter Yvonne (Bonnie) Montoya; grandchildren, Dominic Montoya (Christina), Krystal and Ken Hendricks, Siria Montoya (James), Donna Marie Gallardo de Montoya; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan Montoya, Maylene and Lacie Hendricks and Aalieya Garcia Montoya; siblings, Manny and Chris Montoya, Bea Martinez, Siria Garcia (Joe), Maida Stewart Dunst (James); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pat was the owner of Pat's Gulf Station for 35 years. He enjoyed raising and spending time with family. Our deepest gratitude to Ambercare hospice, and Riverside Funeral Home for the compassionate care of our father. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Church. Mass will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (St. Anne's Church 511 Alicia St.) burial Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Santa Fe National Cemetery.

JOSE PATRICIO (PAT) MONTOYA JR. Jose Patricio (Pat) Montoya Jr. age 90 passed on to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents, Patricio and Ernestina Montoya Sr., in-laws David and Bernadita Lucero, brother, Joe and sister, Sue Sosa. He is survived by his wife, Donna Montoya; son, Richard and Sabine Montoya; daughter Yvonne (Bonnie) Montoya; grandchildren, Dominic Montoya (Christina), Krystal and Ken Hendricks, Siria Montoya (James), Donna Marie Gallardo de Montoya; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan Montoya, Maylene and Lacie Hendricks and Aalieya Garcia Montoya; siblings, Manny and Chris Montoya, Bea Martinez, Siria Garcia (Joe), Maida Stewart Dunst (James); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pat was the owner of Pat's Gulf Station for 35 years. He enjoyed raising and spending time with family. Our deepest gratitude to Ambercare hospice, and Riverside Funeral Home for the compassionate care of our father. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Church. Mass will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (St. Anne's Church 511 Alicia St.) burial Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Santa Fe National Cemetery. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close