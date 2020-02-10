Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSE QUINTANA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSE JOE AMANCIO QUINTANA Jose, 95, of Santa Fe, born on April 8, 1924 to Manuel and Cleofas Quintana. On February 7, 2020, he was reunited with his parents; his siblings, Virginia, Dennis, Leo, Manuel Jr.; his son, Joey; and his grandson, Wayne. He is survived by his beloved wife, Flora, of 68 years; his daughters, Viola (John), Lucille, and Mary Lou (Henry); his grandsons, Arthur (Deandra) and James; his great-grandchildren, Genessy, Monique, Amancio, and many other relatives We celebrate his amazing life! He was a self-made man who loved to learn new things. He painted with Tommy Macione, learned to weave with the Ortega's from Chimayo. He was a welder, wood carver, musician, a silversmith, but loved gardening the most. He grew vegetables, fruit, and of course Chimayo Chile and made his own ristras. When he was 16, he had to quit school to work the family farm to provide food for his mother and younger siblings. The winters were spent in Colorado working in a sugar refinery or California working in the shipyards for money to buy the things the family needed or couldn't grow. He worked a variety of jobs, sometimes two or three at a time, and retired from the State Highway Department. After retirement, he was a valued volunteer at the Salvation Army and the Food Depot. He was honorable, quick to laugh, got along with everyone young and old. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He would get on the floor and play with them when they were young. The kids thought Grampa was one of them. Rosary will be recited at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service at 6pm on Wednesday, February 12th. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13th at Cristo Rey Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the La Puebla Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers; Henry Trujillo, Manuel Quintana IV, Arthur Pacheco, James Trujillo, Fred Trujillo, Johnny Ray Sisneros, Adam Trujillo. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

