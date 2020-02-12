Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josefina Lobato "Jo" Deem. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEFINA JO LOBATO DEEM Josefina "Jo" Lobato Deem passed away peacefully to be with our Lord on January 17, 2020. The youngest of ten children, she was born on July 5, 1930 in Alamosa, Colorado. Jo was preceded in death by her father, Salvador Lobato Sr and her mother, Piedad Martinez Lobato. She was also preceded in death by her nine siblings; Elmer, Mary, Joseph, Salvador Jr, Alfonso, John, Emanuel "Chic", Ned, and Virginia. She had two children with her husband of 15 years, Charles Peter Deem. She is survived by her children, Alan Michael Deem (Shana Sussman) and Susan Lobato Deem (Vic Adams); and her grand-daughter, Lesley Lobato. Josephine was a lifelong educator who taught many students in Santa Fe and also on the east coast before her marriage. She attended Adams State University and The University of Iowa , obtaining a master's degree at a young age. She loved teaching, her family, and politics. Due to her work on Tony Anaya's gubernatorial campaign, she was awarded a position on the state Barber Board. She fought tirelessly to get the Equal Rights Bill added to the Bill of Rights and remained active in local politics throughout her life. She loved singing and was an active member of the Sweet Adelines choral group for many years as well as singing in the St Anne's Parish Choir. She also acted and sang in many plays both through the school she taught at and in the community. She loved Santa Fe and felt it was her deep religious faith which had brought her and her children here in 1974. The family would like to thank Raymond Ortega for his loving care in her final months and the staff at La Vida Encantada in Las Vegas, NM. A life celebration will be held at 1601 Ben Hur Drive (A-side), Santa Fe, NM 87501 this Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

