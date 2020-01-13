JOSEPH ALFRED DALTON JANUARY 10, 1948 ~ DECEMBER 21, 2019 He was born to James & Estefanita Dalton. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Arthur, Dan and sister; Ramona. He is survived by his sisters; Jenny, Susan, Lenora and Virginia, brothers; David, Richard, Herman and Jessie. A Rosary was recited on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Santa Maria De La Paz at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Dalton family would like to thank everyone that helped in sad time for us. May God Bless You All. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 14, 2020