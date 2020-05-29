JOSEPH ANTHONY CATANACH MAY 7, 1951 - MAY 18, 2020 Joseph Catanach, 69, died of natural causes peacefully in his home in Santa Fe, NM on May 18th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Marcos Catanach, his mother Lila Catanach, sister Dolores Belanger (Mike), twin brothers Nick and James Catanach, and nephew Kyle Catanach. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; Margo Pike (Steve), Rick Catanach, Daniel Catanach, Greg Catanach (Diana), and Bonnie Catanach; his nieces and nephews; Tamara Belanger (Josh), Jayme Espinoza (Jonathan), James Catanach (Melissa), Luke Catanach, Natalie Catanach, Ezekiel Catanach (Marlene), and Sara Catanach; his great niece Elliana, and great nephews; Dominic, Dion, Diego, Ryker, Tristan, and Mason. Joseph, born and raised in Santa Fe, was a devout Catholic who served as an altar boy at St. Francis Cathedral. He frequently prayed with the Carmelites. He graduated from St. Michael's High School where he became known as "Canasta Joe," after a role in a class play. He had a great sense of humor, an infectious smile, was clever, playful, and somewhat of a prankster. He earned his Electrical Engineering Degree at New Mexico State University and worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. He also worked as an accountant for Hotel St. Francis and Shidoni Art Gallery. He loved to work out and hike. He taught rigorous spinning classes at Evolve and Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Joe loved the outdoors and especially the mountains. Joe always had a good story to tell and always came to the aid of family and friends. He was a wonderful, caring son, brother, and uncle. We love him dearly. He is truly missed and a great loss to all. Services are pending at this time. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 29 to May 31, 2020.