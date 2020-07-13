JOSEPH TONY ANTHONY SEGURA With a heavy heart our dad, husband, and grandpa, Mr. Joseph "Tony" Anthony Segura, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday July 10, 2020. Tony was born to George Alfred Segura and Rose Segura May 21, 1942 at St. Vincent Hospital, Santa Fe, NM. Tony grew up in Santa Fe then attended the Abbey boarding school in Canon City, CO. At the Abbey Tony was a Colorado all state wide receiver. It was there he met and married his former spouse, Anna "Kasha" Kathleen McCormick. After a number of years, the couple welcomed their first born, George "Twig" Anthony Segura. With a young family, Tony continued his education graduating from University of Denver with degree in business then moved on to obtain his Master's Degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. After graduation Tony moved back to Santa Fe where his second child was born, Paul Marco Segura. Tony moved on to have a successful career as V.P. of Daniels Insurance in Santa Fe. As his professional life flourished there in 1980, he met and married his, wife Susan Williams Segura. Susan and Tony have a memorable 40 wonderful years of marriage. Tony was an avid skier, fly fisherman, former marathon runner, and gym rat. He loved his time spent with his family and his daily walks with his dogs. His grandson, Tanner is the apple of his eye. Tony is survived by his loving wife Susan Williams Segura; son Marco, his wife Rebecca and grandson Tanner; his son Twig; and his wife Elaine. The family will hold a private ceremony at some point in the future. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com