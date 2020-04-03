Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Cleofas "Joey" Ramirez. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH CLEOFAS JOEY RAMIREZ Joseph Cleofas "Joey" Ramirez age 78 of Santa Fe passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born in Santa Fe in 1941 to parents, Cleofas Ramirez and Susanna Garcia-Ramirez. He was preceded in death by father, Cleofas Ramirez; mother, Susanna Ramirez; brothers, David Ramirez and Robert Ramirez. He is survived by his daugthers, Katherine Ramirez-Trujillo (husband Eloy), Susan Ramirez, Kelly Ramirez (husband Joe), and Donas Quin; grandchildren, Orion Trujillo, Eric Sanchez, Kaydence Arellano, Kailye Arellano, Sabrina Martinez, and Zebulan Criswell; and dear friend Margaret E. Sanchez. Joe attended St. Michael's High School K through 12; graduated Class of 1955 and pursued his education at Highlands University obtaining an associate's degree following a BA in Nursing at the University of New Mexico. He worked at St. Vincent's Hospital as an intern and furthered his career in the public health. He worked as a Nurse for the State Penitentiary of New Mexico, Private Practices and counseled at the R.A.P program in Santa Fe. He also volunteered at the Friendship Club and sponsored many community members. He was an active member in the community. He had a strong political values and aided in local and state campaigns. He enjoyed his family and friends as well as his childhood summers in Anthony, New Mexico and Las Cruces New Mexico with his cousins, Rudy Mendosa, Milo Enriquez, and Johnny Carrillo. He enjoyed horseback riding and driving his luxury specialty cars. He was a die-hard football fan for Notre Dame also for his high school the St. Michael's Horsemen. He was a parishioner with St. Johns the Baptist Church for many years. He was a very strong monarch, father, son, and grandfather "Grandpa Joe." He had a contagious smile and laugh. He had a huge heart for needy with his generosity and helping hand. He will be missed dearly. Services will be announced after COVID-19 reststrictions are lifted. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

