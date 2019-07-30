Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REVEREND JOSEPH DOUGLAS RICH Reverend Joseph Douglas Rich, 68, of Santa Fe, New Mexico died peacefully at home in Santa Fe, July 29, 2019 of natural causes after an 8 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease.) He was born June 24, 1951 in Arcadia, La., to Joseph Alvin Rich and Mellie Hodge Rich. He graduated Robert E Lee High, Baton Rouge, La. 1969 and held multiple collegiate degrees' including Magna Cum Laude a Graduate School Master's degree in Communication ENMU. He received multiple nonfiction and fiction writing awards and contributed many articles for the ENMU-Portales magazine and newspaper as a Graduate School contributor. He was a Lambda Chi Alpha member and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Rev. Joseph was an independent Unity minister ordained in 1989 Unity Temple of New Orleans. He actively participated in inter-faith groups and funded his benevolent work through Rich Seminars. Rev. Joseph was a General Manager, teacher- trainer with BMW and Mercedes-Benz corporations for (10) ten years, Director of Rich Seminars for 16 years teaching metaphysical principles within private industry and receptive new thought and varied spiritual faiths Western and Eastern. He has lectured at multiple Universities and Colleges as a guest speaker on metaphysics and mystical learning shared. Joseph traveled to 20 countries privately founding two (2) children's homes in Kathmandu, Nepal. While living in Nepal, he lived and studied in two Buddhist monasteries facilitated the building of multiple village water wells and medical clinics with his private funds in the Golphu Banyan District. He studied under the tutelage of Buddhist Master Anand Lam and other souls on his path recognized as his "Divine Appointments" and then on to being only taught from within.He was an avid reader owning a personal library of over 5000 books to all matters. He has climbed to camp #2 Mt Everest did not summit but gave it a go. Lastly, he has been an ordained Unity Minister for 30 plus years but adheres to the principle of One God and wears many hats spiritually interchangeable. He was founding Director of Unity Temples International funding children's homes and groups internationally. Joseph was a practicing Mystic and deeply loved his boss- creation itself in the fullness of deep surrender to the deeper verities and realities of all creation. As my friend, I learned he was proud of his birth family and extended spiritual family. He made people laugh, smile, and hearts opened his joy was helping others. He was self-contained fed within by some hidden manna and above all held, "Everyone has a sign we must choose to see on a small chain on everyone's chest it reads PLM (Please Love Me) our duty is to see it on all people no exceptions." It changes everything. He taught me spontaneous generosity buying cars for strangers in need (Santa Fe New Mexican), paying for hospital childbirths anonymously for a waitress, giving robbery shooting victims money in Baton Rouge hospital to carry their families for months after reading of it in the paper and my favorite, while listening to LSU talk radio a man called reporting all his family had was stolen headed to Sea World as a veterinarian. The host told him it was sports talk radio, not a hotline. However, he mentioned his hotel name, and Joseph jumped out of bed and drove over, giving him monies to cover several months as a gift to proceed on wife and kids attached. He organized and led "The Walk for Peace" post 9/11 (Santa Fe New Mexican) to give peace thoughts a chance. One thousand mom's dad's kids walked to our capital to Cat Stevens "Peace Train" wagons stroller's people who get PLM. Not protests peaceful quietly love in open view peace. He reported a mystic is only a regular person surrendered who has interfaced with eternal experiences not attached to people, places nor things yet loving them all. To learn more visit Amazon (Joseph of Arcadia) read perhaps, one of his eight books "Radical Trust a Life Masters Guide" or "Continuous Presence in Ripples of Heavenly Light" or "ALS" Aligned with Love and Spirit, Alive with Love and Spirit. He shared, "Think of me when I move on, and I'll be there for you." He is survived by his mom Mellie, one daughter Sarah Lyons Rich-McFarland and two grandsons Chase and Callan McFarland (4) sisters Debra, Laura, Robbie and Lutie and bunches of their awesome familial souls. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Unity Church, 1212 Unity Way, Santa Fe, NM.

