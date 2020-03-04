JOSEPH H. CALLIGAN III JAQUELINE CALLIGAN On December 7, 2019 Joseph H. Calligan III passed away at his home in Cuyamungue. His wife of 40 years, Jaqueline followed him on the 11th day of January, 2020. Joe was born on the 28th of October in 1933 in Boston. He was 87 years old. His wife, Jaqueline was born in Waterloo, Iowa on the 18th of July 1927. She was 93 years old. Some of the things they enjoyed were ballroom dancing, The Santa Fe Opera, and bird watching. Joe was also a member of Toastmasters.They survived by Jaqueline's sons, Jay and Brian Marlin and nephew, Blake Turner. Services will be held at 3:00 on the 15th of March at the Uniterian Church.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020