JOSEPH J. PADILLA Joseph J. Padilla, 79, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in Santa Fe, NM to Lulu Ortiz and Elias J. Padilla. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lulu Ortiz; father, Elias J. Padilla and daughter, Doreen Padilla. He is survived by his daughters, Yvonne and Yvette; son, Joseph; grandchildren, Tabitha, Stephen, Michael, Danny, Paul, Olympia, Thomas, and Vanessa; great-grandchildren, Aria, Donivan, Alexander, Guli, Genni, and Annalise and other relatives, Vince and Emma Spanarkel. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com