Santa Fe New Mexican

JOSEPH JULIAN DURAN (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH JULIAN DURAN.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Community Church
2249 Camino Carlos Rey
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOSEPH JULIAN DURAN 1954- 2019 Survived by son, Eric Duran; 4 sisters, Bernadette (Louis) Patricia (Roger), Theresa (Lorenzo), Francine (Adrian); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of his life on May 25, 2019 at Grace Community Church 2249 Camino Carlos Rey from 12-5. We will always remember his wonderful spirit and beautiful smile. "I think of Heaven as a garden where I shall find again those dear ones who have made my world."
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.