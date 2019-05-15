JOSEPH JULIAN DURAN 1954- 2019 Survived by son, Eric Duran; 4 sisters, Bernadette (Louis) Patricia (Roger), Theresa (Lorenzo), Francine (Adrian); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of his life on May 25, 2019 at Grace Community Church 2249 Camino Carlos Rey from 12-5. We will always remember his wonderful spirit and beautiful smile. "I think of Heaven as a garden where I shall find again those dear ones who have made my world."
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019