JOSEPH L. ALEJANDRO Joseph L. Alejandro, passed away quietly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his Santa Fe home. Preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Pedro Alejandro, and a brother, John Alejandro. He is survived by his loving wife, Della Alejandro; his sister, Eulalia Sandoval; his brother, Pete Alejandro; and Yvette Garcia, who was like a daughter to him. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Interment with full military honors will follow at 12:45 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers include Charles Garcia, Diego Garcia, Ron Sandoval, Joel Flores, Donald Chavez, and Gilbert Garcia. Honorary pallbearers include all his Friends at Capitol Ford. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 9, 2019