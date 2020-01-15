Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH L. BARELA. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH L. BARELA Joseph L. Barela, age 52, a resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Joseph Lorenzo Barela (JoJo) loved to fish and he took so much pride in being law enforcement, but far above all else, JoJo loved his family. Joseph was the definition of calm, cool, and confident and being in his presence brought with it a sense of peace and comfort. Whether he had his arms around loved ones singing "Una casa de adobe," or smoothly bouncing his shoulders while two-stepping, he was a pillar of joy and happiness for all who got to be near him. Apart from being the staple of fun at any gathering of friends and family, Joseph was an intellectual. There are multiple accounts of family members having college level papers due and Jojo humbly and happily sitting down to lend his professional perspective and creative writing skills. Joseph earned a masters level education from Highlands University, after earning his Sociology/Anthropoligy B.A. also from Highlands. Upon entering the professional work force, Joseph worked various Law enforcement positions at the State and Federal level. Joseph was a catholic member of St. Anne's Church and a member of the ACTS family of Immaculate Conception Parish in Las Vegas, NM. Jojo will be missed by so many and for many reasons. Granted, certain things about Joseph will live on in the hearts of all that knew him; his charm, his kind loving heart, and above all that one of a kind smile. Joseph is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Refugio & Senaida Chavez and Lorenzo & Sophia Barela. Joseph is survived by wife, Beverly Barela; Son, James Barela & Malden Glainyk; Parents, Mercy & Larry Salazar; Parents, Joseph & Linda Barela; Brother, Chris & Denise Barela; Brother, Joaquin & Sofia Barela; Sister Nichole Barela & Diego Romero; Nephew/God Son, Mateo Benavidez; Nieces/ Nephews, Jonathan Barela, Kristin Barela, Amanda Barela, Maria Barela, Joaquin Jr. Barela, Dominic Barela, Nevaeh Barela, Estevan Barela, Patrick Barela, Aaron Barela, Jason Barela, Elias Gallegos, Adriano Gallegos; Great Nieces, Elayna Dimas, Jaebrielle Barela. Rosary service will be recited on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow immediately with both services to be held at Santa Maria de Paz Church in Santa Fe, NM. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to and in the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Avenue, Las Vegas, NM, 1-800-478-2511 or 505-425-3511.

