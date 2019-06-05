JOSEPH LEANDRO SENA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Joseph Leandro Sena, Joseph was 75 years old. He was raised in Santa Fe and Los Alamos. Joseph was a musician and performed at various places of entertainment. He retired from the City Schools. He is preceded in death by his parents; Leandro Sena, Susie and Bill Williams, nephew; Matthew Chavez; niece; Leah Mountain. He is survived by his son; Ashley, sisters; Marie (Mariano) Chavez, Patsy (Mike) Sylvester, Eileen (Jerry) Montoya, brothers; Billy Williams of White Rock, Thomas (Sheri) Williams and Danny (Suzie) of Denver and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Service will be held on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM with interment immediately following at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 6, 2019