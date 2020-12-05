1/1
Joseph Louis Tapia
1928 - 2020
JOSEPH LOUIS TAPIA
DECEMBER 25, 1928 -
NOVEMBER 3, 2020

Joseph Louis Tapia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was called by the Lord unexpectedly on November 3, 2020 at age 91.
Joseph Tapia was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his father Juan Tapia, sister Pita T. Gonzalez, daughter Christina and the son John Tapia. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Delores Tapia; daughters Pamela Ortiz (Tom), Anna Maestas (Charles), Tricia Tapia, and Susan Sotelo (Mike); 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He attended St. Michael's school from grade 1 through 12. He loved his sports and enjoyed playing football while he was in high school. He graduated in 1948 and continued to play football while attending college. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and also served in the National Guard. He was employed by the University of California at Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1953 and retired in 1990 after 37 years of service. He also worked at Moore's clothing store on the Plaza on Saturdays and holidays until the closure of the store. Joe attended church mass daily. He humbly and lovingly served as Lector as well as Eucharistic Minister to the homebound for many years. He was an active member of Caballeros de Vargas and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He loved sports including football, basketball, and especially loved his golf. He was a member of the Santa Fe Country Club and enjoyed playing golf on numerous tournaments throughout his lifetime and touring the state with the senior golfers. He once entered the Santa Ana Star Tournament with the closest shot next to the pin and won and all-inclusive trip to Palm Springs, California for a PGA skins game where he is able to meet Tiger Woods. Mom and Dad thoroughly loved their yearly trips to the Lawrence Welk Resort where he played golf daily at the resort and surrounding courses.
He had a great personality and a huge smile and always welcomed everyone. He had a deep love for his family and many cherished friends.
Dad, thanks for all the fond memories and all the good times we shared together throughout our lifetime.
Due to current circumstances services are pending and a celebration of life will be in the future.
Pallbearers are Ryan Walker, Jeff Walker, Jarom Walker, David Ortiz, Michael Reyes, and Dominic Martinez.
Please visit berardinellifuneralhome.com for updates.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
