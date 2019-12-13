JOSEPH M. PEREA Joseph M. Perea, a life-long resident of La Cienega passed away peacefully on his 69th birthday surrounded by his family and friends at his home on December 7, 2019. Joseph Perea was a proud veteran as he served his country in the United States Army and retired from the New Mexico State Police as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his sons Joe Dean, Manuel and Miguel, His parents Ramon & Rachel Perea of Agua Fria, Brothers Ramon Jr, Tony. Ralph, James, Brother in law Ralph Sanchez, Sister in law Judy Perea, special friend Anna Mae Garcia & his special Aunt who was like a second mom Frances Rodriguez. He is survived by his special cousins Brenda, Atilano & Amberlee Dominguez, nephew Manuel Perea, his siblings Maryann Ortega (Eloy), Peter Perea (Joann), Paul Perea (Linda), Pat Perea (Theresa), Patricia Sanchez, John Perea, Judy Narvaiz (Danny), lifelong good friends Carl Garcia, Richard, Louella and Richard Valerio Jr, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation & Memorial service will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at The Rivera Funeral Home (Kiva Chapel) 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe, New Mexico at 1:00 pm- 2:30 pm Joseph will be laid to rest immediately following at the National Cemetery at 3:00 pm, Reception to be held after at the La Cienega Community Center. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 15, 2019