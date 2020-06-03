JOSEPH M. ROMERO
JOSEPH M. ROMERO, BUFF Born August 25th, 1943 passed on to his eternal life May 26th, 2020 at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Romero; brother, Don Michael Romero; nephew, Thomas Rivera and niece, Doniciana "Doni" Rivera. He retired from the State of New Mexico General Service Division in 2000. Buff was an adventurer and loved to travel with his buddies. He met many friends along the way. Here and there, and everywhere. He was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He is survived by his sister, Carmela Romero; nephews, Don, James, Joe Francis (Meredith), Bernardo (Anita), and Manuel "Bo" Rivera (Julie); special friends, Pete Romero, Peter Gomez, and Michelle Benavidez. He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will include; Apollo Hernandez, Dennis Larranaga, Joe Francis, Bernardo, Bernardo Jr, Bo, and Michael Rivera. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. and Mass and Christian Burial following immediately after at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. Many Thanks to Julie and Jerah of Ambercare and Father Brito. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 505-395-9150

Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
