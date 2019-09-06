Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Mario Marino III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH MARINO (Dennis) Joseph Mario Marino III was born Sept 8, 1941, to Mario and Catherine Marino, in Bronx, New York. Fred Pica became his stepfather at nine years of age. Joseph left New York for California in the 1960's, with San Francisco being his longest residency before moving to Santa Fe, NM, in 1974, with his wife Susan and her daughter Michelle. He started his own business "Mr. Joseph's Facial and Massage Service," and worked in Health Spa Management for nearly 20 years. During the last 20 years, he re-educated himself in graphic arts at the Santa Fe Community College and was devoted to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his son Anthony Marino and partner Loren Hanson, grandchildren Benjamin and Isabella Marino, daughter Michelle, ex-wife Susan A. Marino, brothers Steve Marino and Mario Marino, and sister Linda Marino White. Joseph passed away Sept 2, 2019, a proud 100% Italian, as well as a one-in-a-million Santa Fean.

