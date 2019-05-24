Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Montes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH MONTES Our beloved Joseph Montes passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 after a courageous eleven year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loving family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Gabriella Montes, his parents Orlando and Elsie Montes, sister Patty Burks (Keith), brother Reuben (Danielle) and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. Joe was a 1978 graduate of Santa Fe High School and George Washington University in Washington DC. Professionally, he was a top administrator at various federal government agencies including the U.S. Departments of Energy, Justice, Interior and the Small Business Administration. He worked overseas for DOJ in Haiti, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Panama. He also worked in the Washington DC office of U.S. Senator Pete V. Domenici. Most recently he managed the Small Business Development Center at UNM/Los Alamos. Joe was passionate about creating small business opportunities as a means of promoting economic prosperity in New Mexico and across the country. Joe was an expert gardener and avid traveler. He was a devout Catholic and attended regular Latin mass at San Miguel Mission. Joe continues to inspire family members, friends and young adults to pursue their academic and professional goals. Rosary 9am, funeral mass 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Pojoaque followed by interment. In lieu of flowers contributions to Gabby's future educational costs are welcome.

