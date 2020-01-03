JOSEPH PATRICK PATTY ORTIZ MARCH 18, 1937 - JANUARY Joseph Patrick "Patty" Ortiz went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 1, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Julian and Frances Ortiz, beloved spouse Mary Frances Ortiz. He is survived by his brothers Ray Ortiz and Michael Ortiz; His 5 children, daughter Phyllis Ortiz, her sons Joseph and John Patrick Flores, Son; Paul Ortiz spouse Pauline and their children Felix and Paulette; Son, Anthony Ortiz, spouse Jackie and their daughters Basiea and Paige; Steve Ortiz and his daughter Nicole Maddamma; Loretta Garcia spouse Mathew and son Brian Sanchez, and daughter Valerie Montoya, and ten great grandchildren. A Rosary will be said at 10:00 followed by a Catholic mass and burial will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St Anthony's Church in Pecos, NM "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 5, 2020