JOSEPH HIRSCH ROSENBAUM JR. Joseph Hirsch Rosenbaum Jr. known as Jay, and art dealer and gallery owner, died at his home in Sana Fe on October 29 after a long illness. He was 76. Before settling in Santa Fe, he lived in Spain and Miami, often moving where his first cousin and closest friend Barbara L. Brown lived. Mr. Rosenbaum was the owner of Hirsch Fine Art, working as a private dealer from his home off Canyon Road. Earlier, he had a gallery in the historic Couse House in Taos from 1994 until 2001 when he moved his gallery to Miami, Fl. He then moved to Santa Fe in 2006. He specialized in works on paper, particularly those of American Modernists and early New Mexico artists. Jay loved strolling around his neighborhood saying hi to other dog owners and having lunch at his favorite restaurants. He always got a personal call when Saveur, his favorite lunch spot, had one of his favorite dishes. Mr. Rosenbaum attended Sidwell Friends School in Washington, graduating in 1961. A graduate of the University of Virginia in 1965, he earned both an MBA and a law degree from American University. During the 1980s Mr. Rosenbaum was a real estate agent and attorney in Washington D.C. Jay seemed to learn deep love this time around and he was greatly loved. His interesting conversations, smile and great wit will be missed by many. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

