JOSEPH SNEED Joseph (Joe) Sneed, of Bedminster Twp. PA, formerly of Santa Fe, NM and Boulder, CO, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. He was 81. Born in Durant, OK, he was the son of the late Dabney and Salabel Sneed. Joe was a professor at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, CO. He was best known for his books, The Logical Structure of Mathematical Physics (1971), and An Architetconic for Science: the Structuralist Program, with Wolfgang Balzer and Carlos Ulises Moulinis (1987). Joe retired in 1999 and moved to Santa Fe, NM, where he participated in archaeological survey work, cultivated tomatoes and enjoyed Hispanic culture. Joe swam a mile every day for most of his adult life. He enjoyed Nordic skiing, mountain biking, and backpacking. He cooked hearty stews and spicy salads. He passed along to his son and granddaughters an enduring love of nature and fine food. Joe is survived by his son, Ian and three granddaughters; Claire, Elanor, and Margaret Sneed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to Amigos de Cerrillos Hills State Park (https://www.cerrilloshills.org/donate/) To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below. Shelly Funeral Home, Plumsteadville: www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 16, 2020