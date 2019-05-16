Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE IRENE GILMORE-KIRCHNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPHINE IRENE GILMORE-KIRCHNER Josephine Irene Gilmore-Kirchner passed away suddenly at her Pinehurst, NC home on May 3. Born and raised in Los Angeles, and a cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, Jody was a longtime resident of Pinehurst. She loved to travel, a gift instilled by her mother, and had a passion to explore, meet people, learn, and see the world, which she has passed on to her children and grandchildren. A lover of music, especially Chopin, she was a supporter of the performing arts, including assisting in the acquisition of the Fisk Organ and Steinway Grand for the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Southern Pines, where she was a longtime parish member. She met her husband Walt while both were serving on the Board of The Santa Fe Opera. She was an active supporter of Friend to Friend, and also of the North Carolina Zoo and the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Kenya, and had a particular love for Africa, its people and wildlife. Jody is survived by her husband Dr. Walter Lee Kirchner of Santa Fe; her devoted daughter Cynthia Stoy Hazard, and her husband Mark Hazard; loving son Timothy Albert Ralphs; and stepson Geoffrey Harold Kirchner. She is survived by grandchildren Taliana Irene Stoy, and Sophia Jean Ralphs and Griffen Robert Ralphs. She is also survived by stepchildren from her marriage to the late Voit Gilmore: Kate Gilmore Streng, Geraldine Gilmore Larson, Susan Gilmore Stone, Peter Gilmore, and David Voit Gilmore, and all their families. Finally, she is survived by Miss Lucy, her thirteenth standard poodle. A private family service was held at Pacific View Memorial Park, Corona del Mar, CA, on Monday, May 13, where she was interred near her parents, Jean and William McGee. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, June 1, at 11:00 am, at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Apprentice Program of The Santa Fe Opera would be greatly appreciated. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019

