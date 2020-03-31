JOSEPHINE STEPHANIE KOSICKI Passed away the evening of March 26 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was ninety-nine years old. A long time resident of Santa Fe, she was married to Dr. Zigmund W. Kosicki for almost fifty years. Stephanie was also a member of St. Vincent's Friends Hospital Auxiliary, an active member of the Santa Fe Library, The Wheelwright Museum, and along with her husband operated Sirena Books, an antiquarian bookstore dealing with Southwest Americana. She enjoyed reading, art, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, and loved decorating the house during the Christmas season. She is survived by her son, Stefan Kosicki, daughter-in-law Winifred Kosicki, and numerous relatives and friends from coast-to-coast. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 2, 2020