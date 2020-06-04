HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSHUA A. VALENTINE
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSHUA A. VALENTINE It's hard to believe that you would have been 33 years old today Where would you be today? What would you be doing? Would you be married? Would you have kids? These are the questions we will never have answered because you were taken away from us too soon BUT We can always imagine You would have been in New York You would have been a photographer for some magazine. Yes, you would have been married Maybe not any kids yet (lol) We love you with all our hearts and miss you EVERY day ~Love Rikki, Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Anna and Chris, and all of your other family members

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
