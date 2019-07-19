Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSHUA MALACHAI MONTOYA PELL. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSHUA MALACHAI MONTOYA PELL Our beloved Joshua, 22 years of age, gained his angel wings on July 15, 2019. Born on December 15, 1996, he passed away peacefully at home. Josh loved life and lived it to the fullest. Josh resided with his grandfather in Santa Fe. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. After graduating from Santa Fe High School in 2015, he briefly attended Santa Fe Community College. He worked a summer in the family wrought iron business with his father and grandpa Tony, then continued a venture in another family business, Taco Bell, where he worked closely with his grandpa Jack. Josh had a love of music, animals - especially elephants, diamonds, and a variety of other things. He enjoyed going camping with family and going to Colorado with his grandpa Jack. He loved his time with his grandma Pat and helped her out whenever he could. One of his favorite pastimes was to play pranks on his step-grandfather, John. He also enjoyed hunting with his dad and grandpa Tony. He was very close to his brother and sisters. Josh has joined his loving Uncle Adam Montoya, step-grandfather John and many other deceased family members. He is survived by his parents, mother and best friend Anna Pell, and loving father Nicholas Montoya and Amanda Marquez; grandparents Jack Pell, Patricia VanDamme, and Anthony and Vickie Montoya; siblings Sophie Pell, Ryan Montoya, Jazmyn Montoya, and Xavier Marquez; "Uncle Brother" Cody VanDamme and brother Nicholas Palmisano; uncles and aunts Mike and Ofelia Pell and their children Richard and Patricia, Dan and Amy Pell and their children Vincenzo and Antonio, Meg Pell and daughters Penelope and Holly, Natalie Montoya and her children Marcus, Shyanne and Hunter, and his loving Auntie Gale Dobyns. He also leaves behind many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives who dearly loved him. Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Montoya, Marcus Jacquez, Richie Pell, Patricia Pell, Cody VanDamme and Nicholas Palmisano. Please contact the family for arrangements. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





JOSHUA MALACHAI MONTOYA PELL Our beloved Joshua, 22 years of age, gained his angel wings on July 15, 2019. Born on December 15, 1996, he passed away peacefully at home. Josh loved life and lived it to the fullest. Josh resided with his grandfather in Santa Fe. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. After graduating from Santa Fe High School in 2015, he briefly attended Santa Fe Community College. He worked a summer in the family wrought iron business with his father and grandpa Tony, then continued a venture in another family business, Taco Bell, where he worked closely with his grandpa Jack. Josh had a love of music, animals - especially elephants, diamonds, and a variety of other things. He enjoyed going camping with family and going to Colorado with his grandpa Jack. He loved his time with his grandma Pat and helped her out whenever he could. One of his favorite pastimes was to play pranks on his step-grandfather, John. He also enjoyed hunting with his dad and grandpa Tony. He was very close to his brother and sisters. Josh has joined his loving Uncle Adam Montoya, step-grandfather John and many other deceased family members. He is survived by his parents, mother and best friend Anna Pell, and loving father Nicholas Montoya and Amanda Marquez; grandparents Jack Pell, Patricia VanDamme, and Anthony and Vickie Montoya; siblings Sophie Pell, Ryan Montoya, Jazmyn Montoya, and Xavier Marquez; "Uncle Brother" Cody VanDamme and brother Nicholas Palmisano; uncles and aunts Mike and Ofelia Pell and their children Richard and Patricia, Dan and Amy Pell and their children Vincenzo and Antonio, Meg Pell and daughters Penelope and Holly, Natalie Montoya and her children Marcus, Shyanne and Hunter, and his loving Auntie Gale Dobyns. He also leaves behind many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives who dearly loved him. Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Montoya, Marcus Jacquez, Richie Pell, Patricia Pell, Cody VanDamme and Nicholas Palmisano. Please contact the family for arrangements. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close